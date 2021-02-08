'The Record': CA announces documentary on Australian women's cricket team

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday launched the trailer for the upcoming Australian Women's Cricket Team documentary, 'The record', which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. One week before Covid-19 suspended world sport, the Australian Women's Cricket Team produced something remarkable. 'The Record' tells the story of the Australian team's journey at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020.

It follows the heroic exploits on the field, and the equally daring off-field campaign to "fill the MCG" for the final on International Women's Day 2020. This audacious plan relies heavily on Australia getting through to the final. But, out-of-form players, injuries, a wild storm, the heavy burden of favouritism, and fierce competition, threaten to end Australia's campaign, and with it, hopes of a new world record. Led fearlessly by captain Meg Lanning, a physically and mentally wounded Australia embark upon a miraculous recovery - all the way to the bright lights of the MCG.

THE RECORD goes inside the most dramatic World Cup in history - and gives voice to the players who belong on this stage. Players and coaching staff featured in THE RECORD include:Meg Lanning -- Australian CaptainRachael Haynes -- Australian Vice-captainMatthew Mott -- Head CoachBeth Mooney -- Player of the Tournament Megan SchuttAlyssa HealyEllyse PerryMolly StranoHarmanpreet Kaur - Indian CaptainHeather Knight - England CaptainDane van Niekerk - South African CaptainSornnarin Tippoch - Thailand Captain

'The Record' is an Amazon Prime Video acquisition and will be released in Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, India, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Grenada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Fiji, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Indonesia. Speaking about the release of The Record, Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley said THE Record is a production that Cricket Australia is extremely proud of and excited to see come to life.

"The documentation of Australia's ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign has given us the opportunity to reflect on what was a monumental occasion for cricket. I would like to thank everyone who played their part in bringing both the event and this documentary to life. Reliving this special moment in time will hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers, both girls, and boys, to aspire to play on the biggest stage of all," said Hockley. (ANI)

