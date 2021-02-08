Left Menu

NFL-Chiefs' Mahomes says accident in back of mind during Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said a recent accident involving the team's linebackers coach that left a child critically injured was on players' minds during their Super Bowl loss on Sunday but had nothing to do with the result. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's son Britt was involved in a three-car crash in Missouri last Thursday and did not travel with the team for Sunday's Super Bowl clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's son Britt was involved in a three-car crash in Missouri last Thursday and did not travel with the team for Sunday's Super Bowl clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It didn't take the air out of it (the game), guys were still ready to go," Mahomes said after the Chiefs fell 31-9 to the host Buccaneers. "But it is a very tragic situation.

"You know you want to keep that in the back of your mind. "You give your prayers to the families that were involved and especially the child that was involved.

"I don't want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us, there is no excuses on that but you definitely pray for those families." The Kansas City Police Department, in an update prior to kickoff in the NFL's championship game, said that one of the child victims, a girl, was still in critical condition with a brain injury.

Chiefs head coach Reid also spoke publicly for the first time about they accident when he addressed media after the game. "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," said Reid. "From a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved."

