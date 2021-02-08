The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Detailed report of day four of first Test between India and England in Chennai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-TENNIS-IND-TOURNAMENTS AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian tennis will be buzzing with a lot of activity next month with 78 tournaments, including the pending 2020 National Championships and six ITF tournaments, set to unfold across the country after a halt in action caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IND-STUMPS India lose Rohit cheaply in mammoth chase Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) India lost opener Rohit Sharma early while chasing a daunting 420-run target, ending day four of the first Test against England at 39 for 1 here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PANT Rishabh Pant voted inaugural ICC Player of the Month Dubai, Feb 8 (PTI) India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday won the ICC's inaugural Player of the Month award for his superlative performances in the two Tests against Australia in January.

SPO-CRI-ISHANT-LD MILESTONE Ishant becomes 3rd Indian pacer to take 300 Test wickets Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining legendary former India captains Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. SPO-BBC-AWARD Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India hockey team skipper Rani Rampal will compete with chess ace Koneru Humpy and young shooter Manu Bhaker for the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' award after being nominated for the honour along with two others on Monday. SPO-CRI-MPCA MPCA removes cricket committee which questioned Pandit's appointment Indore, Feb 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has removed its three-member cricket committee which had questioned the appointment of senior team's head coach Chandrakant Pandit last year. SPO-CRI-ICC-BYJU'S ICC announces BYJU'S as global partner until 2023 Dubai, Feb 8 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Indian edu-tech company BYJU'S as its global partner from 2021 to 2023.

SPO-FOOT-DELHI Football Delhi to commence competitions from March 15 New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Football Delhi has decided to start its competitions from March 15 with the senior division league, in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to the national second division league.

SPO-CRI-PANT-DONATION Pant to donate match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations for the glacier burst in Uttarakhand and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute.

