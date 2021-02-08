Left Menu

Soccer-First Black manager in English Football League dies aged 94

Tony Collins, the first Black manager in the English Football League, has died at the age of 94, the League Managers Association (LMA) said on Monday. The former Watford, Norwich City and Crystal Palace winger created history when he was appointed Rochdale manager in 1960, leading the club to the League Cup final two years later.

He also worked as a scout for Manchester United and England. Former United manager and LMA board member Alex Ferguson paid tribute to Collins.

"I was really saddened to hear the news about Tony and send my deepest condolences to all of his family," Ferguson said. "As well as being a valuable, knowledgeable and respected scout, he had such an engaging personality and I always enjoyed our conversations... His family should be very proud of all that Tony achieved."

LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson hailed Collins as a "true pioneer of the sport". "He should be remembered and revered for his achievements on and off the pitch... Our sincere condolences go out to Tony's family and loved ones," Wilkinson said.

