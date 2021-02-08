Left Menu

Soccer-Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain

Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:41 IST
Soccer-Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday. Molde were due to host Hoffenheim on Feb. 18 at the Aker Stadium but Norway, which has some of the tightest restrictions in Europe, has closed its borders to all but essential visitors in response to an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant.

"UEFA can confirm that the Europa League round of 32 first leg between Molde and Hoffenheim will now take place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal," it said in a statement. "UEFA would like to thank Molde and Hoffenheim for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Villarreal for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."

The first leg of RB Leipzig's Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool was moved to Budapest after German authorities denied the English side entry into the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 BJP MPs gheraoed in Bengal's Jhargram as local women protest over water

Two BJP MPs were gheraoed inWest Bengals Jhargram district on Monday as local womenblocked a highway, demanding that the party fulfil its LokSabha poll promise of providing piped water connections to thehouseholds in the area.A large number...

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

NTPC will install early warning systems in its projects located in hill states prone to natural disasters, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on his return from an on the spot assessment of the state-run power producers damaged hydel proje...

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021