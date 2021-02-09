Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Game shifted in favour of visitors due to our batting in first innings, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli feels the opening Test match of the series shifted in England's favour during the hosts' first innings with the bat.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:49 IST
Ind vs Eng: Game shifted in favour of visitors due to our batting in first innings, says Kohli
Team England (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli feels the opening Test match of the series shifted in England's favour during the hosts' first innings with the bat. On Tuesday, England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On day five of the first Test, James Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192. India scored 337 runs in the first innings in reply to England's mammoth 578. Kohli said they wanted to bat as long as possible but were not able to do that.

"I think the Test shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings because we were looking to bat long and we were not able to that. And I don't think there was enough application shown by us as the batting unit. Something we take a lot of pride in," said Kohli in the virtual press conference. "Look this milestone doesn't matter to us. We think about partnerships and putting the team in a good position. Whether somebody has scored a century in the last five games doesn't matter to us. We want to have long partnerships and if in that process people get to milestone and carry on its good," he added.

Kohli admitted that the English side coming on the back of a series win in Sri Lanka was well prepared and said India's focus will be only on winning the next Test. "We don't come to conclusions so early. Our focus is to win the next Test and bounce back into the series. Our focus will be on this what is said outside what is perceived discussed that doesn't bother us," said Kohli.

"You could say they are well prepared but to say they are better prepared in our conditions is not an accurate assessment of what I feel. As you look in the second innings it was similar for both teams," he added. The second Test between India and England will begin from Saturday with 50 per cent crowd in attendance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five premature deaths globally studyPollution from fossil fuels causes one in five premature deaths globally, suggesting the health impacts of burning...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Survey shows Indian Americans split over direction India headedIndian Americans, who turned out in huge numbers at Prime Minister Narendra Modis rock star-like rallies in the United State...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

BLS International to provide technology-enabled services in UP

BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a new project from Uttar Pradesh Government to operate 10,000 Jan Sewa Kendras across the state.In line with the UP Governments focus on enhancing digitally enabled citizen services, the scope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021