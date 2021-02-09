Left Menu

SPO-CRI-DEAF-GAMBHIRGambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship New Delhi, Feb 9 PTI Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has lauded the Indian Deaf Cricket Association IDCA for taking the initiative to organise the 50-over National Zonal Championship next month, ahead of the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:04 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1800 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao.

*I-League match between Chennai City FC and Neroca FC in Kolkata.

*I-League match between Indian Arrows and Punjab FC in Kalyani. *I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC in Kalyani. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD INDSwing it like Jimmy: Anderson's reverse swing deflates India, England win by 227 runs (Eds: Adding Virat Kohli's quotes) Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Veteran James Anderson's artistic spell of reverse swing trumped Virat Kohli's show of grit as England decimated India in the opening Test by a comprehensive 227-run margin here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLITest shifted in their favour during our 1st innings batting, no regrets playing Nadeem: Kohli Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) India's underwhelming batting performance in the first innings gave England the decisive advantage, skipper Virat Kohli said on Tuesday and defended the decision to play rookie left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem instead of a more experienced Kuldeep Yadav.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD WTCIf rules change during lockdown, nothing is in your control: Kohli on India's slump in WTC table (Eds: Updating with Kohli quotes) Chennai/Dubai, Feb 9 (PTI) ''If rules suddenly change during lockdown, nothing is in your control,'' an irate Virat Kohli said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the ICC after India slumped to fourth place in the World Test Championship table.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOTWe have set a benchmark now: Root after victory against India in first Test Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) England have set a benchmark for themselves with their monumental victory against India in the first Test, gushed captain Joe Root while admitting that competing on spin-friendly tracks in Sri Lanka prepared them nicely for this tour. SPO-CRI-IND-ANDERSONReverse swing was huge for us: Anderson Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Reverse swing was a huge factor, said veteran fast bowler James Anderson, the master of the craft, who used it to deadly effect in England's 227-run demolition of India in the opening Test here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTSBody language and intensity was not up to mark, no excuses: Kohli Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) The body language and intensity were not up to the mark, said a disappointed India skipper Virat Kohli, counting the many errors his team committed in the massive 227-run loss to a ''more professional and consistent'' England in the opening Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LEACHBoys helped me stay strong: Leach on comeback after Pant hammering Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Tuesday said his teammates helped him stay strong and make a comeback after the hammering he received from Rishabh Pant during the opening Test win against India.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-NAGALNagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open Melbourne, Feb 9 (PTI) India's Sumit Nagal exited the Australian Open with a first-round defeat, struggling to cope with the power-packed game of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-KIRMANI-PANTPant a ''bundle of talent'' in batting but in ''cradle of wicket-keeping'': Kirmani Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) India's wicket-keeping great Syed Kirmani on Tuesday described Rishabh Pant as a ''gifted bundle of talent'' as a batsman but likened the youngster like a baby in a ''cradle'' as far as his glove-work is concerned. SPO-CRI-DEAF-GAMBHIRGambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has lauded the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for taking the initiative to organise the 50-over National Zonal Championship next month, ahead of the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022. SPO-CRI-SERIES-TENDULKARTendulkar to be back in action; Raipur to host Road Safety World Series T20 next month Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan will take the field once again as the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20' gets underway in Raipur from March 2 to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

