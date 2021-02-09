Couldn't run 20-30 metres without my heart rate going up too high: Klaasen on his battle with COVID-19

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen on Tuesday reflected on his battle with coronavirus, saying that he could not run 20-30 metres, or do anything for two or three minutes without his heart rate going up too high. Klaasen had tested positive for coronavirus on December 3 during South Africa's white-ball series against England.

"The first 16 or 17 days I couldn't really do much. I was very ill. The problem came with the fact that I could not start exercising. Or I could start exercising again, but I could not run 20-30 metres, or do anything for two or three minutes without my heart rate going up too high," ESPNcricinfo quoted Klaasen as saying. Klaasen was unable to follow CSA's return-to-play plan and admitted that it took him a "long time" to just get his heart rate under control.

"There are protocols that one has to follow to be able to rebuild your workload but I could not stick to that programme. It is a very simple programme where you exercise for 10-15 minutes a day and (do exercises) like walking 200 metres. It took me a long time to just get my heart rate under control so that I could exercise at least a little bit without getting past the phase where it is too dangerous," he said. The player is now all set to lead South Africa in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, slated to begin on Thursday. (ANI)

