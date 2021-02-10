Soccer-Real Madrid see off Getafe to revive hopes of catching Atletico
Karim Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left back Ferland Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo. The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atletico, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak but have two games in hand.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:26 IST
Real Madrid overcame an injury crisis to beat Getafe 2-0 at home on Tuesday and close the gap to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to five points. Karim Benzema headed the champions in front on the hour mark while French left back Ferland Mendy doubled their lead six minutes later, starting the move with a bursting run through midfield before sliding in to knock home a cross from Marcelo.
The victory took Zinedine Zidane's side into second in the standings and left them five points below Atletico, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Monday to end an eight-game winning streak but have two games in hand. Real were missing nine first-team players through injury or suspension, which led Zidane to field an unorthodox 3-4-3 formation, while handing 20-year-old midfielder Marvin Park his first start for the club and giving defender Victor Chust his league debut from the bench.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atletico
- La Liga
- Celta
- French
- Atletico Madrid
- Zinedine Zidane's
- Real Madrid
- Zidane
ALSO READ
No need to decide on new French lockdown for now, says minister
Olympics-French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes
Sports News Roundup: French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes; Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship and more
BRIEF-French Health Minister: any potential delays in AstraZeneca COVID vaccine would affect all European countries
Soccer-Villa sign Frenchman Sanson from Marseille