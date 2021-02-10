Left Menu

Harry Tector to lead Ireland Wolves white-ball squad for Bangladesh tour

Ireland Wolves tour to Bangladesh has received the green light after Cricket Ireland and the Bangladesh Cricket Board finalised health, safety and travel arrangements for players and support staff during the month-long tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:51 IST
Harry Tector to lead Ireland Wolves white-ball squad for Bangladesh tour
Cricket Ireland logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ireland Wolves tour to Bangladesh has received the green light after Cricket Ireland and the Bangladesh Cricket Board finalised health, safety and travel arrangements for players and support staff during the month-long tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour is scheduled from February 17 to March 19 and will see the Wolves play a multi-format six-match series against Bangladesh A.

Harry Tector will captain the Wolves during the white-ball matches while George Dockrell will captain the Wolves during the red-ball match. Ireland Wolves squad: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

"To get this tour approved is a credit to both cricket boards and we are looking forward to a competitive series against tough opponents in subcontinent conditions," Andrew White, Chairman of National Men's Selectors, said in a statement. "The squad we have selected is a strong one, many of which have some senior international experience at this stage. However, the reality is that these players are still young and have much still to do in order to develop and be successful on the international stage on a consistent basis. The tour adds to this development path and it provides an ideal opportunity to experience vastly different cricketing conditions to what they will be used to," he added.

In recent years, the squad has toured Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and it has achieved remarkable list A wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe senior men's teams at home in 2019, and an away series victory in 2020 against the senior Namibia team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders fortravelling on raths as if they are gods, and alleged thattheir political agenda is to create division in society on thebasis of religion.She also accused the saffr...

Oppn parties in Rajya Sabha oppose bill to develop major ports

Various opposition parties, including the TMC, SP, RJD, DMK, AAP, CPIM and CPI, raised strong objections in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a bill for developing the major ports in the country and alleged that it is aimed at privatising the...

Long-dated euro zone yields rise as Spain 50-yr sale saturates market

Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session saw investors shed similar debt elsewhere on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the bond marke...

Trade union supports ongoing civil disobedience movement in Myanmar

One of Myanmar largest labour group, the Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar CTUM on Wednesday vowed to prosecute officials who take punitive actions against government workers who are participating in the ongoing civil disobedience mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021