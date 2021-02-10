Left Menu

Iyer to lead Mumbai in Vizay Hazare trophy, Shaw named vice-captain

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:03 IST
India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was recovering from a shoulder injury, was on Wednesday named as captain of the Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on February 20.

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championships.

India opener Prithvi Shaw was made vice-captain of the Mumbai team.

In the batting department, the squad has the likes of India all-rounder Shivam Dube, limited overs specialist Suryakumar Yadav, young opener Yashaswi Sarfaraz Khan and Akhil Herwadkar, along with experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

The bowling attack, to be led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, has Tushar Deshpande and Aakash Parkar, and spinners Shams Mulani and Atharva Ankolekar. Domestic giants Mumbai has been placed in the Elite Group D, alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. Mumbai will play all their matches in Jaipur.

Mumbai on Tuesday named former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as its head coach for the tournament.

The Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi.

