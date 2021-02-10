England women's squad begins training as whole group for NZ series

Left Menu

England women's team began their training as a whole group for the first time since arriving in New Zealand for the upcoming ODI series against White Ferns (New Zealand's women squad) on Wednesday.

ANI | Queenstown | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:49 IST
England women's team began their training as a whole group for the first time since arriving in New Zealand for the upcoming ODI series against White Ferns (New Zealand's women squad) on Wednesday. The upcoming three-match ODI series between England and New Zealand will begin from February 23. The England squad was under the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period after arriving in New Zealand last month. The squad trained as a full group together on Wednesday.

"Earlier today our Women's team trained together as a whole group for the first time since arriving in New Zealand!" England cricket tweeted. Meanwhile, the White Ferns will assemble on February 17 in Christchurch for a training camp ahead of the first ODI.

Earlier in the day, Auckland teenager Fran Jonas and Northern Districts' Brooke Halliday were included in New Zealand's women squad (White Ferns) for the ODI series against England. A 13-member New Zealand women's squad was announced for the three-match ODI series.

New Zealand's head coach Bob Carter has said that he's looking forward to welcoming the newcomers into the environment. "Brooke and Fran both deserve their call-ups on the back of the strong domestic form. Brooke's done a superb job at the top of the order for the Spirit and offers a point of difference as a left-hander. Fran's an exceptional talent who's proven she can foot it with our top players. It's exciting to add a left-arm spinner to our squad and the balance that offers our bowling attack," said Carter.

White Ferns ODI Squad: Sophie Devine - (c), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

