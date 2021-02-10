Left Menu

Chelsea's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid to take place in Bucharest

The venue for Chelsea's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid has been changed and now the match will take place at Arena Nationala in Bucharest, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:24 IST
Chelsea's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid to take place in Bucharest
The match, earlier, was scheduled to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. . Image Credit: ANI

The venue for Chelsea's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid has been changed and now the match will take place at Arena Nationala in Bucharest, UEFA announced on Wednesday. Earlier, the match was scheduled to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

"UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea FC will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest. The date of the match (23 February 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00 CET) will remain the same," UEFA said in a statement. "UEFA would like to express its gratitude to Club Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Romanian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," it added.

Atletico Madrid also made an announcement regarding the development and added that the venue was changed due to the Spanish Government's restrictions on entry into Spain, which currently do not allow the arrival of flights from the United Kingdom with non-resident and non-national passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Our Champions League last 16 first leg fixture against Chelsea FC, which was originally scheduled to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9pm CET, will finally take place at the Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest. Our club has agreed the change of venue - date and time remained unchanged - with UEFA, forced by the Spanish Government's restrictions on entry into Spain, which currently do not allow the arrival of flights from the United Kingdom with non-resident and non-national passengers," the club said in a statement.

"Given the impossibility for the English team to travel to Spain, Atletico de Madrid has been looking for alternatives during the last few days, taking into account factors such as access to the country, availability of facilities, stadiums and the situation of the pandemic. It has been agreed with UEFA that the venue for the Champions League Last 16 first leg will be the Arena Nationala in Bucharest," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand disaster: 2 listed as missing return home safely after being stranded in Chamoli

Two persons who were listed as missing in the avalanche and flash floods in Uttarakhand returned to their homes safely on Wednesday after being stranded in different areas of Chamoli district following the calamity three days ago, officials...

SpiceJet posts standalone loss of Rs 57 cr in Dec-qtr

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 56.95 crore for the three months to December against a profit of Rs 73.22 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined by 51.36 per cent to Rs 1,907 crore during t...

Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny flies to Germany from Russia -Ifax

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has flown to Germany from Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Sib...

UK's Johnson defends "proportional" border policy to stem COVID spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his new border policy on Wednesday, saying it was tough, measured and proportional to try to keep COVID-19 and the coronavirus variants from entering the country.Under new border restrictions, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021