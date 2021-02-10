The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-JAFFER-UTTARAKHAND Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach in selection during Uttarakhand stint Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who recently quit as Uttarakhand coach owing to a dispute with the state association, on Wednesday rejected allegations by the body's officials that he tried to force religion-based selections in the team. SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics quota holder Divyansh Singh Pawar smashed the world record with a score of 253.1 to win the men's 10m air rifle T4 event of the National Selection Trials here on Wednesday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM Young Seher cards 65 to lead in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Eyeing her maiden professional title, Seher Atwal shot a flawless five-under 65 to take the lead in the opening round of the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Fit Axar back in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped, 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener opener against England.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS ICC Test Rankings: Kohli down to fifth as Root moves up to third after Chennai double century Dubai, Feb 10 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Wednesday pushed to the fifth spot by his English counterpart Joe Root, who rose two rungs to third in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen, even as Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin moved up in the bowlers' chart.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Bopanna-McLachlan pair goes down fighting at Australian Open Melbourne, Feb 10 (PTI) India endured a second successive disappointing result at the Australian Open with Rohan Bopanna and Ben McLachlan bowing out after a close opening-round defeat to Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in the men's doubles event, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN Root will probably break all batting records of England: Hussain London, Feb 10 (PTI) Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels incumbent Joe Root is ''arguably'' the country's best ever player of spin and can break all the Test batting records accumulated by the nation's batsmen.

SPO-CRI-BLAKE-KOHLI Kohli doesn't offer excuses for team's bad displays, love that about his captaincy: sprinter Blake Kingston, Feb 10 (PTI) Star Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake admires India captain Virat Kohli for not offering excuses when his team does not perform well and taking the blame on himself.

SPO-CRI-RCB-BANGAR Bangar appointed RCB batting consultant Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Former India batsman Sanjay Bangar was on Wednesday appointed as the batting consultant of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-MUMBAI Iyer to lead Mumbai in Vizay Hazare trophy, Shaw named vice-captain Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was recovering from a shoulder injury, was on Wednesday named as captain of the Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on February 20.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-BARODA Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy Vadodara, Feb 10 (PTI) India all-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the Baroda squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.

