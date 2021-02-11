Soccer-Yaya Toure joins coaching staff at Ukraine's Olimpik Donetsk

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has been named assistant manager of Olimpik Donetsk, the Ukrainian Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 37-year-old former Ivory Coast international worked with English sides Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers to gain his coaching badges after ending his playing career at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai last year.

"It's great to be back in the Ukraine to continue my coaching journey," Toure wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to Olympic Donetsk for the wonderful welcome." Toure joined Barcelona in 2007 and won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2009. He moved to City in 2010, where he won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Olimpik Donetsk, who are seventh in the standings with 17 points from 12 games, face league leaders Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday.

