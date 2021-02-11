Soccer-Iheanacho sends Leicester through with late goal

Kelechi Iheanacho struck deep into stoppage time to send Leicester City into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. Extra time loomed when Ihenacho was picked out at the far post from a corner and he headed home.

Both sides had goals ruled out within the space of a minute in the second half, Andi Zeqiri for Brighton and Cengiz Under for the hosts. Leicester also suffered a blow when James Justin was carried off on a stretcher after jarring his knee.

Iheanacho's late intervention, however, made sure it was Leicester who moved through and they were joined in the last eight by the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United who beat Championship side Bristol City 1-0.

