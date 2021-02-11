Left Menu

Buttler, Bairstow back for T20Is against India as England name 16-member squad

PTI | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:34 IST
Buttler, Bairstow back for T20Is against India as England name 16-member squad

Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in a 16-member England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.

Buttler has gone back home after the opening Test against India, which the visitors won by 227 runs, while Bairstow has been rested for the first two five-day games of the four-match series as part of England's rotational policy.

Also coming back is IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder, Sam Curran, who was rested for the Test series.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer play white-ball games but Jofra Archer will be available for the five-match series, which means he might be rested at some point during the ongoing Test rubber.

The squad also has latest T20 dasher Dawid Malan, who, according to many, could be a hot pick at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai.

The squad for the three One-Day Internationals that follow the IT20 series will be announced in due course.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank defamation case: HC suspends proceedings against Rahul Gandhi till Mar 10

The Gujarat High Court hassuspended till March 10 the lower courts proceedings in acriminal defamation case filed against Congress leader RahulGandhi by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative ADC Bank.Following the high courts directive on Wedn...

Avg time spent by Indians on smartphones highest globally: Nokia report

Average time spent by Indians on smartphones is the highest in the world and the duration for watching short videos is likely to rise 4-fold by 2025, telecom gear maker firm Nokia said in a report on Thursday.The annual report - Mobile Broa...

Soccer-UEFA signs deal with TikTok as Euro 2020 global sponsor

TikTok will be the global sponsor for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament set to begin in June this year, the sports European governing body UEFA announced on Thursday. The popular Chinese short video app, the first digital entertai...

ISRO adopts Atal Tinkering Labs for space education and technology

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO has adopted Atal Tinkering Labs across the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021