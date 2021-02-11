Pakistan women tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly after flight suspension

Pakistan women's tour of Zimbabwe has been called off following the announcement of flight operations suspension on the Harare-Dubai sector from February 13 to 28. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday mutually agreed to end the women's national cricket team's ongoing tour due to the latest travel policies.

Pakistan won the opening 50-over match on Tuesday and was due to play the second 50-over match on Friday with the final match of the tour on February 20. The side was originally scheduled to depart on 21 February. However, following Emirates Airlines' announcement of their flight operations suspension on the Harare-Dubai sector from 13 to 28 February, both the boards have decided to end the tour after the first match with the Pakistan women's national cricket team now scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday.

"It has been a difficult decision considering Zimbabwe Cricket had put in place excellent arrangements for the series," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan. "But the decision by the Emirates Airlines to suspend all flights to and from Harare from 13 February to 28 February has meant that we have to bring the squad back in the next 24 hours," he added.

Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe in April as part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for two Tests and three T20Is remains intact, though the PCB will continue to monitor the flight and Covid-19 situation. The side is scheduled to arrive in Bulawayo on April 17. (ANI)

