Rugby-Redpath out as injuries force Scotland to make changes against Wales

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps 13. James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps 11. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 18 caps 5. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 66 caps 20.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:19 IST
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath, who made a dream debut in their Six Nations win over England last week, is one of three players forced out through injury for their home clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was one of the heroes of last Saturday’s 11-6 win at Twickenham as Scotland claimed a rare Calcutta Cup success but he has a neck injury and could be out for several weeks, coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday as he named his squad. “He presented with a neck injury after the game and has not recovered in time,” said Townsend.

Loose forward Jamie Ritchie and winger Sean Maitland are also missing through injury with Blade Thomson coming in on the blindside of the pack and Darcy Graham on the wing. Redpath is replaced by Harlequins centre James Lang.

All three replacements played in the last meeting between the two nations, when Scotland beat Wales 14-10 in Llanelli in October in the concluding round of the 2020 Six Nations. “We have an opportunity this weekend against Wales to continue the positive start to the Six Nations we made last week against England,” added Townsend.

“It was a very encouraging performance at Twickenham and the squad performed to a level which has to be the benchmark throughout the tournament. “Wales are also coming into this game after a win and will have the same objective, so it will be a tough challenge as always.”

Wales won 21-16 against Ireland in Cardiff last Sunday. “Both teams were involved in physical contests last and that is evidenced by the injuries Wales and we ourselves have picked up," the Scotland coach added.

"For us, we are able to bring in three quality players in Blade, James and Darcy. They have been training well and are highly motivated to make the most of this opportunity.” Team: 15. Stuart Hogg (c) (Exeter Chiefs) – 81 caps 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 24 caps 12. James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 6 caps 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 52 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 caps 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 12 caps 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 18 caps 5. Jonny Gray(Exeter Chiefs) – 62 caps 6. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 9 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh – 37 caps 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

Replacements: 16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 1 cap 17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh) – 41 caps 19. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 66 caps 20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) – 3 caps 21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 2 caps 22. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh) – 1 cap 23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

