Selector Ed Smith hints Alex Hales could be invited to summer training with England squad

England cricket team's national selector Ed Smith on Thursday hinted that the batsman Alex Hales might be given a chance when the squad gathers ahead of the summer later this year. Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of the recreational drugs. The wicket-keeper batsman last played for England in March 2019 prior to the World Cup.

England on Thursday named their 16-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India slated to begin from March 12 in Ahmedabad. When asked directly about Hales, Smith in the press conference shared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, "We're always looking at ways to consider getting players who aren't currently in the active squad to come along to training days, perhaps in the run-up to a series."

"It's an opportunity to keep growing and expanding that group of players, and keep building those relationships with players who are just outside the actual squad, but that we know are good cricketers. It's something we might consider in the English summer," he added. Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone has been added to the squad after his brilliant performances in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL). James Vince was also included in the squad for the India series.

"We see [Livingstone and Vince] in slightly different roles. James had a very good Big Bash and that was noted. But Liam brings some other things too with his bowling, and in terms of getting into squads for major tournaments where space is naturally very limited, sometimes having those extra strings to your bow is a route into the squad," said Smith. "So it's an exciting time for Liam, he had a really good Big Bash. He's a dynamic cricketer - a good fielder, bowler, and exciting batsman. It's a great opportunity for him," he added.

The England team will depart on February 26 and will play five T20Is in Ahmedabad. The visiting side also named two reserve players in Jake Ball and Matt Parkinson. England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Reserves: Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson England and India are currently locking horns in a four-match Test series. England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday and the two sides will now face each other in the second Test from Saturday. (ANI)

