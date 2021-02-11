Left Menu

Injured Neymar ruled out for 'around 4 weeks', to miss CL clash against Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced that Neymar has suffered an injury which will keep the player out of action for "around four weeks".

ANI | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:49 IST
Injured Neymar ruled out for 'around 4 weeks', to miss CL clash against Barcelona
Neymar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced that Neymar has suffered an injury which will keep the player out of action for "around four weeks". Neymar picked up an injury in the second half of the club's Coupe de France clash with Caen on Wednesday.

"Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury," the club said in a statement. It is a big blow for PSG as Neymar will now miss the clash against Barcelona in the Champions League. The first leg of PSG's Champions League tie with Barcelona is slated to take place on February 17. The second leg will be played on March 11.

During the match against Caen, PSG secured a 1-0 win with the help of Moise Kean's strike in the 49th minute. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with the team's victory and said it was a "very professional performance".

"In these type of games in the cup, the most important thing is to go through and qualify. Of course, it's better if you play well, but it was a very professional performance in difficult circumstances. We need to be happy as we are through to the next round," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Plateks complete Spezia takeover, U.S. influence in Serie A grows

Spezia became the fifth Serie A club to be run by an American ownership group on Thursday after the Platek family completed their purchase of the Italian soccer team. Gabriele Volpi agreed to sell the club outright to the family from New Yo...

France's Macron to attend Sahel summit in Chad by video due to pandemic

President Emmanuel Macron will take part in a summit on the situation in the Sahel by video call due to the spread of the COVID-10 pandemic in the region and travel restrictions in France, a presidential official said.Macron and his defence...

Kevin Hart's personal shopper accused of stealing over USD 1 million from him

American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Harts former personal shopper has been charged with defrauding him out of more than USD 1 million. According to Fox News, a press release from Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz stated th...

Ethiopia closes camps housing Eritrean refugees in Tigray after reports of attacks

Two camps in Ethiopias Tigray region housing Eritrean refugees have been shut and the occupants relocated, authorities said on Thursday, after the United Nations said residents had reported attacks, including by suspected Eritrean troops. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021