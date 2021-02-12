Motor racing-F1 driver Alonso involved in road accident while cycling

Motor racing-F1 driver Alonso involved in road accident while cyclingReuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:39 IST
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is conscious and awaiting medical tests after being involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine team said in a statement on Thursday.
The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season after two years out of the sport.
