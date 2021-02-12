Left Menu

Club World Cup: Bayern Munich lift title after beating Mexico's Tigres 1-0 in final

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Thursday beat Tigres 1-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final to lift their sixth title under coach Hansi Flick.

Club World Cup: Bayern Munich lift title after beating Mexico's Tigres 1-0 in final
Bayern Munich players with the title. (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Thursday beat Tigres 1-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final to lift their sixth title under coach Hansi Flick. Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the final.

Hours before the game, forward Thomas Muller tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out of the game. The Bundesliga giants are now undisputed champions of Germany, Europe and the World. Bayern now hold all six titles available to them. That includes the Bundesliga, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as their national domestic cup (DFB-Pokal) and super cup (DFL-Supercup).

Barcelona were the only team ever to hold all six titles at the same time before. In 2009, Guardiola's legendary team won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. "Congratulations to my team. They have completed a historical feat, they have won six titles in one season. Even for the successful club that is FC Bayern Munchen, this was the most successful season ever. The team played outstandingly. The win was never in danger, we dominated and deservedly won the final," Flick said after the final.

"It was very difficult for me as well, we were all at the limit, the same goes for me at the touchline. The match against Tigres was on eye-level, even though we dominated. They deserved to be in this final," he added. (ANI)

