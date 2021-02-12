Left Menu

Indian women's team set to play FIFA friendlies against Serbia, Russia, Ukraine

The senior Indian women's team is all set for their first outing after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as they are travelling to Alanya, Turkey to play three international friendly matches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:21 IST
Indian women's team set to play FIFA friendlies against Serbia, Russia, Ukraine
Indian women's team will face Serbia on February 17 (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The senior Indian women's team is all set for their first outing after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as they are travelling to Alanya, Turkey to play three international friendly matches. The Women's face Serbia on February 17 followed by a match against Russia on February 19, and Ukraine on February 23. The team has been undergoing preparation in Goa for the last two months.

Head Coach Maymol Rocky echoed the excitement of the squad as they are all set to return to international football after months of lockdown. "We have a very young and talented squad at our disposal. This will be a good experience for the girls as we prepare for challenges ahead. The matches in Turkey will give us a good barometer on where our players stand in terms of being match-fit," The All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Rocky as saying.

"This may be our first tournament in a long time. The girls are eager to prove themselves. We will be playing against European teams. It will not be easy, playing against them. But we are ready for the challenge." "Playing against string European teams will help us prepare for the Asian Cup. These experiences will be vital for the girls in these two years," she added.

Maymol further added that the preparatory camp has helped everyone to get back into physical shape while making them mentally stronger at the same time. "The two months in the camp allowed the girls to get back into shape both physically and mentally for International football," said Rocky.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam. Midfielders: Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Sumithra Kamaraj, Pyari Xaxa.

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Heigrujjam Daya Devi, Sumati Kumari. (ANI)

