Left Menu

ISL 7: Santana's late goal puts SC East Bengal on the brink

Aridane Santana scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Hyderabad FC hold SC East Bengal to a 1-1 draw and dent their hopes of making it to the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:08 IST
ISL 7: Santana's late goal puts SC East Bengal on the brink
SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw in the ISL on Friday. (Photo/ ISL) . Image Credit: ANI

Aridane Santana scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Hyderabad FC hold SC East Bengal to a 1-1 draw and dent their hopes of making it to the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday. Bright Enobakhare scored in the 59th minute for East Bengal, who seemed to be cruising towards the win until the stoppage-time leveler from Santana. The result extended the Nizams' unbeaten run to nine games.

Hyderabad made two changes in their playing XI as Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese came in for Mohammed Yasir and Fran Sandaza, while East Bengal reposed faith in the same XI that defeated Jamshedpur FC in the previous encounter. The Nizams enjoyed better possession early on but SCEB had more shots on target. The Kolkata side created more opportunities compared to Hyderabad in the first session. However, it was Hyderabad who had the first real chance in the game. Lluis Sastre sprayed a defense-splitting pass to Chianese, who managed to time his run and remain onside. But Subrata Paul came off his line to make a crucial save to deny them the lead.

Hyderabad stitched together some good passes and but was found lacking in the final third. Meanwhile, they were rescued at the back by a superb Laxmikant Kattimani who pulled off three crucial saves. Kattimani first denied Ankit Mukherjee twice. Then Anthony Pilkington ghosted into the box from the right flank and took a shot only to see it tipped behind for a corner by an alert Kattimani. Things intensified in the second session. After one team hit the post, the other scored against the run of play. Aridane Santana saw his effort come off the post before East Bengal took the lead. Raju Gaikwad's clearance from the box found Pilkington, who headed the ball towards Bright. The Nigerian made a dazzling run, losing his marker Chinglensana Singh, before shooting past the onrushing Kattimani.

HFC tried for an immediate response when Akash Mishra took a long shot but his left foot strike was dealt by Subrata, who pushed it away for a corner. Sandaza then put the ball in the back of the net, but it was rightly ruled offside. East Bengal were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty late in the game. Bright got past Kattimani and went down under pressure from the custodian, but the referee showed no interest in the appeal. Then came Santana's late equaliser. Rohit Danu found Sandaza, who sent in a low cross towards the far post and Santana tapped in from close range. HFC were down to 10 men when Yasir was shown a straight red but they held on for the draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Last time member of my family was PM was over 30 years ago: Rahul on dynasty criticism

Responding to criticism over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it has been over 30 years that a member of his family was prime minister, and asserted he would not stop fighting for his ideological view just beca...

Biden to bring in asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, officials said. The moves are part of a plan by ...

3 Manipur labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in daring op

Three labourers, kidnapped bymilitants in Manipurs Imphal East district, were rescued froma forest area on Friday, following a two-hour-long gunfightwith security forces.The labourers were kidnapped on February 7 and soon aplan to rescue th...

TMC calls Trivedi ungrateful after he quits RS seat, BJP welcomes him

The TMC on Friday called partyleader Dinesh Trivedi ungrateful after he resigned from hisRajya Sabha seat, while the BJP, jubilant over his decision,invited him to join its camp.Trivedis resignation dealt yet another blow to theMamata Baner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021