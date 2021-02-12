Left Menu

Motor racing-Alonso says he's OK and looking forward to F1 season

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland. The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season".

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:50 IST
Motor racing-Alonso says he's OK and looking forward to F1 season
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season". "Thanks for all your wishes, I'm OK and looking forward to getting 2021 underway," the 39-year-old, who is preparing for his Formula One comeback after two years' absence, said on Twitter.

A police report of Thursday's incident said Alonso was hit by a car driven by a 42-year-old Swiss in Viganello, near Lugano. The car was turning left into a supermarket car park when it collided with Alonso who was coming from the opposite direction past a queue of stationary cars, it added.

Alpine said Alonso was taken to hospital and kept under observation. "Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

"Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training." The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28, with pre-season testing in the Gulf kingdom from March 12-14.

Alonso, who took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and has won 32 grands prix, last raced in Formula One with McLaren in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Last time member of my family was PM was over 30 years ago: Rahul on dynasty criticism

Responding to criticism over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it has been over 30 years that a member of his family was prime minister, and asserted he would not stop fighting for his ideological view just beca...

Biden to bring in asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

The U.S. government next week will begin to gradually process thousands of asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under a controversial program put in place by former President Donald Trump, officials said. The moves are part of a plan by ...

3 Manipur labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in daring op

Three labourers, kidnapped bymilitants in Manipurs Imphal East district, were rescued froma forest area on Friday, following a two-hour-long gunfightwith security forces.The labourers were kidnapped on February 7 and soon aplan to rescue th...

TMC calls Trivedi ungrateful after he quits RS seat, BJP welcomes him

The TMC on Friday called partyleader Dinesh Trivedi ungrateful after he resigned from hisRajya Sabha seat, while the BJP, jubilant over his decision,invited him to join its camp.Trivedis resignation dealt yet another blow to theMamata Baner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021