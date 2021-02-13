Left Menu

Cricket-Centurion Rohit leads India recovery after top order crumbles

Rohit added 85 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara to steady the innings but spinners helped England reclaim control with two quick wickets before the lunch break. Pujara made 21 before edging Jack Leach to slip and, in the next over, Moeen Ali marked his test recall by spinning one through Kohli's defence to clean bowl the India captain for a duck.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:34 IST
Cricket-Centurion Rohit leads India recovery after top order crumbles

Rohit Sharma's seventh test century rescued India from a top-order collapse and helped them to 189-3 at tea on the opening day of the second match against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

At 86-3, India looked to have thrown away any chance of batting themselves into a strong position on a pitch where runs are going to be harder to come by as the match progresses. But Rohit dragged the hosts back into the contest by smashing 132 not out, forging a 103-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting on 36 at the break.

Earlier, Olly Stone had dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck with his third delivery after India captain Virat Kohli had elected to bat. Rohit added 85 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara to steady the innings but spinners helped England reclaim control with two quick wickets before the lunch break.

Pujara made 21 before edging Jack Leach to slip and, in the next over, Moeen Ali marked his test recall by spinning one through Kohli's defence to clean bowl the India captain for a duck. Kohli initially stood frozen in disbelief, his dismissal illustrating just how spin-friendly the track is.

After the opening test was played behind closed doors, 15,000 fans were allowed back in the stadium and Rohit gave them plenty to cheer about. The opener pulled Ben Stokes for a six and hit Moeen over the long-off ropes en route to scoring 100 of India's first 147 runs.

Beaten by 227 runs in the first match of the four-test series, India dropped Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, while resting Jasprit Bumrah for the match. All-rounder Axar Patel will make his test debut while left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav and quick Mohammed Siraj were recalled.

England made four changes, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, seamer Stuart Broad, spin all-rounder Moeen and quick Stone drafted in to replace Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Dom Bess and the injured Jofra Archer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 25,000 government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Around 25,000 government jobs will be created in Jammu and Kashmir by 2022 Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021

Thirty-five books for children and young adults across fiction, non-fiction and poetry genres by authors like Vinod Kumar Shukl, Jerry Pinto, Nandini Nayar and Nandita Da Cunha in English and Hindi feature in the Parag Honour List 2021.Curr...

Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace

Police say a suicide bomber died and seven civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalias capital, Mogadishu.Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan says the driver defied orders to stop...

Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday. The new mid-stage trial will determine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021