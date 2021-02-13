Left Menu

Rohan Shingade, Harkirat Singh shine on day 2 of Super League Kho Kho Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:55 IST
Riding on impressive performances by Rohan Shingade and Harkirat Singh, Pahadi Billas and Jaguars clinched their maiden victories on the second day of the Super League Kho Kho Championship here on Saturday. The ongoing tournament, being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, is part of the player evaluation process implemented by Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), post the first-ever scientific training camp.

Kolhapur's Shingade produced an all-round show as Pahadi Billas notched up a close-fought three-point win over Frisky Rangers in a Pool B match.

In the Pool A fixture, Harkirat impressed in the defence to help Jaguars clinch a thrilling one-point victory over Rhinos.

Earlier in the first match of the second day, Harkirat showed some feisty moves to douse the attack of opponents and spent two minutes and 55 seconds on the mat.

He was well supported by teammate, Karnataka's Sudarshan who chased down seven points to take the team past the winning lines. However, the heroics of the Rhinos failed to yield results as Jaguars clinched the match 33-32. Jaguars, who had suffered a defeat by a narrow margin against Cheetahs on Friday, will be facing Ninjas in their final pool match on Sunday.

Later, Pahadi Billas, who had to settle for a draw in their first match, clinched the game 32-29. All-rounder, Shingade spent three minutes and 20 seconds on the mat while defending and also bagged seven points in the chase for his team. He was equally supported by Pratik Waikar, Mahesh Shinde and Sagar Potdar.

While skipper Waikar and Shinde chased down five points each, Kolhapur boy Potdar bagged three points.

Madhya Pradesh's Devendra Dagur stood out for Frisky Rangers with six points while chasing.

In the women's category, Panthers continued their winning run in the tournament to register a second successive victory over the Cheetahs. Kajal Bhor was the highlight of Panthers' one point-win. The Maharashtra player spent one minute and 10 seconds on the mat, defending and also chased down seven points in her team's 8-7 victory.

The eight men's teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will play their last round-robin matches on Sunday before the top two teams from each group will progress into the semi-finals.

The two best teams will eventually be part of the final face-off on Monday.

