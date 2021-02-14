Left Menu

Pakistan beats SAfrica by 4 wickets to win T20 series 2-1

Miller hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.South Africas Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed 4-25 in a game dominated by spinners, but Pakistans lower order hung in to reach 169-6 with eight balls to spare.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:59 IST
Pakistan beats SAfrica by 4 wickets to win T20 series 2-1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan overcame David Miller's 45-ball 85 to beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old legspinner Zahid Mahmood picked up 3-40 in his debut game and had reduced South Africa to 65-7 before Miller's clean hitting powered South Africa to a total of 164-8. Miller hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed 4-25 in a game dominated by spinners, but Pakistan's lower order hung in to reach 169-6 with eight balls to spare. Hasan Ali (20 not out) raised the victory with two sixes and a four against Andile Phehlukwayo as seamers again found it difficult to grip the wet ball because of dew.

Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 in the test series before completing the double by handing the Proteas its first defeat in a T20 series in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

UK ministers in push to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Oxford University to test COVID-19 vaccine response among children for first time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack...

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021