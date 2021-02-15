ISL 7: Boys worked very hard and it was a deserved victory, says Jamil after win over Odisha

After a win over Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC's interim head coach Khalid Jamil said his players worked very hard and it was a deserved victory for his side. NorthEast United FC secured a 3-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. Two goals from Luis Machado and one from Deshorn Brown in the first half ensured that the Highlanders went home with the three points.

"It was a very difficult game. We needed to win and our aim was to maintain our concentration from the first minute to the final minute of the game. The boys worked very hard and we deserved to get the three points. After the first half, we only wanted to score another goal and control the game," Jamil said at the post-match press conference. Odisha FC pulled one back just before the halftime break and looked threatening for the entirety of the second half. Jamil commended the performance of the Odisha FC players as well and said that his team's goals were the difference in the match.

"They are a good team. They have good players. They worked very hard. But we also worked very hard. We scored three goals, that's why we got the three points," he said. (ANI)

