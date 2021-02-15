Left Menu

We caused them a lot of problems: Zidane 'pleased' with Real Madrid's win over Valencia

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is "pleased" with the team's performance against Valencia and said that his side caused their opponents a lot of problems.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:28 IST
Zinedine Zidane (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is "pleased" with the team's performance against Valencia and said that his side caused their opponents a lot of problems. Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Valencia in the La Liga here on Sunday. This was Real Madrid's third consecutive victory and Zidane wants his team to maintain this run of form.

"We're going to carry on with what we're doing. We're not going to be looking at the others. We're on a good run and we want to keep going because it's very important. I'm pleased for them. We played well today, defensively we all read the game very well. Everyone defended very well without the ball and when it came to creating and using the ball, we caused them a lot of problems in the first half and created some very good chances," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. "We have to keep going. The improvement is obvious because we believe in what we're doing. During a season you sometimes have problems and you have to overcome them. We're doing that and we have to keep going because there's still a long way to go," he added.

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored one goal each in the match to guide their side to a comfortable victory. Real Madrid are currently placed on the second spot on the La Liga table with 49 points, five points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid will next play against Valladolid on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

