ISL 7: Coyle feels Jamshedpur FC gifted game to Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels his side gifted the game to ATK Mohun Bagan in the final minutes of play in the ongoing seventh season of India Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:47 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan secured a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels his side gifted the game to ATK Mohun Bagan in the final minutes of play in the ongoing seventh season of India Super League (ISL) on Sunday. Roy Krishna's late strike (85') was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Coyle reckons one mistake in the match cost Jamshedpur FC the game. The former Chennaiyin coach also termed Arindam Bhattacharya's save as the best save of the ongoing season. "It was never a fair result. Their goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya) made a save which was probably the save of the season. At 0-0, for Valskis to score, we could have won the game," said Coyle at the post-match press conference.

"In the second half, I don't think ATK Mohun Bagan had a shot on target in the second half. We have made a mistake in giving the ball away and it resulted in a goal. It is certainly far from being a fair result," he added. Coyle feels his side deserved the three points on Sunday as they had dominated the proceedings for a considerable amount of time in the match.

"They are a good side and win games but today we gifted the game. We had the possession then gave the ball away, then their keeper made an unbelievable save," said Coyle "They have won the game and good luck to them but nobody can say they were not deserving of the three points in terms of their performance of the game," he added.

Jamshedpur FC now has an uphill task ahead if they want to qualify for the play-offs. "I certainly intended to try and win the three games but we are still in it. We are three points behind but obviously, those teams have a game in hand. We just have to win our final two games and see where it takes us. We are not giving up," said Coyle.

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in their next match with Mumbai City FC on February 20. (ANI)

