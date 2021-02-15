Left Menu

Tennis-Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his Australian Open fourth-round match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain. The Italian ninth seed suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday. The 24-year-old was "really sorry" to withdraw but said it was not worth aggravating his injury. "I felt something on my ab.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:05 IST
Tennis-Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his Australian Open fourth-round match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain.

The Italian ninth seed suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday. He had a medical time out during the match but was able to continue. The 24-year-old was "really sorry" to withdraw but said it was not worth aggravating his injury.

"I felt something on my ab. I thought that wasn't something really big, but the next day when I woke up I felt it was big," said Berrettini, who had been due to play Tsitsipas in the final match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday. "So I spoke to the doctors and they told me I can get really worse, so it's not worth the try. Obviously I'm not 100%. So to beat these guys you have to be 100%. I think it's not really professional to step in when you're not the best."

The walkover sent fifth seed Tsitsipas into the next round where he will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal for a place in the last four of the year's opening Grand Slam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in pipeline: Harsh Vardhan

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are in the pipeline and in different clinical trial stages, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccinations against COV...

Spanish house sales tumble in 2020 amid pandemic

House sales in Spain tumbled 18 in 2020, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday, with tourist hotspots like the Balearic and Canary Islands hardest-hit amid the economic hardships caused by COVID-19. A months-long home confinement...

Volkswagen India launches turbo edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Vol...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021