Pahadi Billas lift Kho Kho championship, players win 7.85 lakh in prize money

Maharashtra's Pratik Waikar continued his spectacular show at the Super League Kho Kho tournament as Pahadi Billas lifted the trophy with a convincing six-point win over Panthers in the final here on Monday.

In the summit clash played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, skipper Waikar dished out a solid all-round performance and guided his side to a 31-25 win. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who also played as a Wazir for the team and has been consistent throughout the tournament, again proved his mettle as he defended for one minute and 50 seconds and then chased down 11 points for his team. He found good support from his teammates -- Railway's Nilesh Patil and Kerala's Mahesh M. While Mahesh spent 1 minute and 40 seconds on the mat in defence, Nilesh impressed in the chase with six points.

The championship was played as part of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)-organised first-ever high-performance evaluation and scientific assessment training camp.

The winners and runners-up team in the men's event received Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh prize money respectively. While the third and fourth ranked teams bagged Rs 50 thousand each. The women's teams received Rs 30 thousand each.

West Bengal's Subhasish Santra was the key performer for the Panthers with his one minute 50 seconds in defence and eight points in the chase. In the women's tournament, Panthers emerged as the winner with a dominating show throughout the tournament. On the final day they secured a nine-point win over Cheetahs to clinch their fourth successive victory and the trophy with an unbeaten record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)