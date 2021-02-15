Left Menu

Pahadi Billas lift Kho Kho championship, players win 7.85 lakh in prize money

The womens teams received Rs 30 thousand each.West Bengals Subhasish Santra was the key performer for the Panthers with his one minute 50 seconds in defence and eight points in the chase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:25 IST
Pahadi Billas lift Kho Kho championship, players win 7.85 lakh in prize money

Maharashtra's Pratik Waikar continued his spectacular show at the Super League Kho Kho tournament as Pahadi Billas lifted the trophy with a convincing six-point win over Panthers in the final here on Monday.

In the summit clash played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, skipper Waikar dished out a solid all-round performance and guided his side to a 31-25 win. The 25-year-old all-rounder, who also played as a Wazir for the team and has been consistent throughout the tournament, again proved his mettle as he defended for one minute and 50 seconds and then chased down 11 points for his team. He found good support from his teammates -- Railway's Nilesh Patil and Kerala's Mahesh M. While Mahesh spent 1 minute and 40 seconds on the mat in defence, Nilesh impressed in the chase with six points.

The championship was played as part of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)-organised first-ever high-performance evaluation and scientific assessment training camp.

The winners and runners-up team in the men's event received Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh prize money respectively. While the third and fourth ranked teams bagged Rs 50 thousand each. The women's teams received Rs 30 thousand each.

West Bengal's Subhasish Santra was the key performer for the Panthers with his one minute 50 seconds in defence and eight points in the chase. In the women's tournament, Panthers emerged as the winner with a dominating show throughout the tournament. On the final day they secured a nine-point win over Cheetahs to clinch their fourth successive victory and the trophy with an unbeaten record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pahadi Billas lift KKFI's 2021 Kho Kho Super League Championship Trophy

Maharashtras Pratik Waikar continued his spectacular show at the KKFI 2021 Super League Kho Kho Tournament as Pahadi Billas lifted the trophy with a convincing six points win in the thrilling final against Panthers here on Monday. In the su...

Jolt to ruling Cong in Pondy; senior leader Malladi Krishna Rao quits MLA post

In a jolt to the four andhalf year-old V Narayanasamy-led Congress government here,senior party legislator Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday resignedfrom the post of MLA.A communication purportedly sent by Rao to the mediasaid that he conveyed ...

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine'

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words You take my breath away in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers. Police Chief Mi...

NCLAT orders suspension of Delhi Gymkhana Club's general committee; asks govt to appoint administrator

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Monday ordered suspension of the Delhi Gymkhana Clubs general committee, which is managing the colonial-era clubs affairs, directed the government to appoint an administrator and also sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021