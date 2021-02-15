Didn't think it would turn out like this: Shakib on Test series loss

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Monday admitted that he did not think that his side would suffer a Test series loss against West Indies at home. Bangladesh lost the second Test against West Indies by 17 runs and as a result, the side suffered a 0-2 defeat in the two-match series. The first Test saw the hosts Bangladesh being outclassed by three wickets as the visitors chased down 395 with the help of Kyle Mayers' unbeaten double ton.

"It is definitely a difficult time for us, but we have had such times before. We have worked together in the past to get out of such situations, and I believe we can do it again. I believe we have the ability. We have got out of such situations before. A couple of good results will change the scenario. We wouldn't be talking about anything if we had scored the 17 runs yesterday," ESPNCricinfo quoted Shakib as saying. "Nobody wants to lose in any sport. We didn't think it would turn out like this. We beat their full-strength side in the previous tour. Everything was okay till the fourth day of the first Test. Our bad phase started from the fifth day," he added.

Shakib has also explained the reasons why he needed the break for the tour of New Zealand. He said that the decision was partly decided by an injury he suffered in the first Test against Windies. "It will take me six to eight weeks to recover from the injury, which means there's a good chance that I will miss the New Zealand tour. If it takes me six weeks, I might make it to the T20I series, but there's a personal reason for asking for the leave," said Shakib.

"We are going to have our third child, which is exciting for both of us," he said. "I must be next to my wife. More importantly, the Covid-19 situation in the US is pretty bad. Only the husband is allowed in the hospital, so I must be with her," he added. (ANI)

