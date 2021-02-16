Left Menu

Soccer-Infantino denies asking female Club World Cup officials not to approach Sheikh

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for women's rights. After the game in which Bayern Munich beat Mexican side Tigres UANL 1-0, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani was seen fist-bumping male officials as they walked up to the podium but he appeared to ignore female referees Edina Alves Batista and Neuza Back.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 03:04 IST
Soccer-Infantino denies asking female Club World Cup officials not to approach Sheikh

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for women's rights.

After the game in which Bayern Munich beat Mexican side Tigres UANL 1-0, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani was seen fist-bumping male officials as they walked up to the podium but he appeared to ignore female referees Edina Alves Batista and Neuza Back. Reports suggested Infantino had instructed the female officials not to greet the Sheikh, who is also the president of Qatar's Olympic Committee, although Infantino said he had simply congratulated them on a job well done.

"Given the lies that have been spread online in relation to what I said to the female officials during the Club World Cup final medals ceremony, I would like to issue a clarification," the head of the global soccer body said in a statement https://www.fifa.com/clubworldcup/news/fifa-president-statement. "I used the opportunity to congratulate them for the great job that they performed throughout the competition. This was a landmark for FIFA. The first time that female officials were appointed to, and officiated at a men's senior FIFA competition.

"As everyone knows, I am a strong advocate of women's rights and equal treatment of every human being. Regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or physical ability." Infantino had said before the game that by appointing female officials, FIFA wanted to "break down barriers" and "send out an important message to the world."

"Those who have been spreading false rumours should be ashamed of their actions," Infantino added. Benjamin Pavard's goal in the 59th minute following a VAR review handed Bayern their sixth trophy in less than nine months, making them the first team to match Barcelona's sextuple from 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Closing the gap to Mercedes is McLaren's main target

McLaren say closing the yawning gap to Formula One champions Mercedes is their main aim for the season after finishing third last year.Mercedes won 13 of the 17 races last season, and have taken both titles for the last seven years, while o...

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding more, Iraqi security and coalition officials reported, sparking fears o...

Winter storm cripples life in Texas, millions without power supply

Houstonians woke up to heaps of snow outside their homes Monday morning, with brutally cold wind chill dipping temperatures into the teens and no electricity in most areas. The entire state of Texas is under a winter storm warning. National...

Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounds U.S. service member - U.S. coalition

A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other people including a U.S. service member, according to initial reports, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said. It was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021