Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill taken for scans, not to take field on day four

Batsman Shubman Gill will not take the field on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against England, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media team confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:36 IST
Shubman Gill in action during the second Test (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Batsman Shubman Gill will not take the field on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against England, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media team confirmed on Tuesday. Gill has been taken for a precautionary scan after he suffered a blow on his left forearm while fielding on the third day of the second Test on Monday.

"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," the BCCI tweeted. Meanwhile, England resumed from their overnight score of 53/3 needing another 429 runs to win.

Ishant began the proceedings for the hosts with the ball giving just three runs off his over. England survived six overs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping.

Earlier, Ashwin's scintillating century helped India set England a target of 482 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs before the hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of day three on the cusp to take level the four-match series.

After losing openers early on Monday, England sent Jack Leach as nightwatchman but that move did not work. Leach was sent back to the pavilion on a single ball duck by Patel. Root and Lawrence played cautiously and made sure that the side did not suffer any hiccup on the day. In the final session on day three, 31.5 overs were bowled as both the teams together scored 118 runs with a loss of five wickets. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

