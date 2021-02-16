Left Menu

WTC final: India moves to second spot, England slips to number four

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:02 IST
WTC final: India moves to second spot, England slips to number four
India moves to second spot in WTC rankings (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1.

The West Indies have moved up to the sixth position after their 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, who are yet to register a point. Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings. Axar Patel, who made his Test debut in the match, picked a five-wicket haul during England's second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.

The visitors resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 53/3, chasing a target of 482 runs set by the hosts. England survived six overs before Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping. Ben Stokes then along with skipper Joe Root played some cautious shots to rebuild the England innings. The partnership survived for 12 overs as Ashwin dismissed the all-rounder, Stokes, in the 38th over. Stokes departed after scoring eight runs off 51 balls as England lost half their side for 90 runs.

Ollie Pope then stitched a 20-run stand with Root to take England over the 100-run mark before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Kuldeep then got hold of Ben Foakes, reducing England to 116/7. England then suffered a major blow as skipper Root got out. Root (33) was caught at slip by Ajinkya Rahane off Axar Patel's delivery. Moeen Ali smashed three consecutive sixes to Axar Patel in the 52nd over. However, Kuldeep got hold of Moeen, who scored 43 off just 18 balls, and with this, England's second innings came to an end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power

Myanmars military denied on Tuesday that its ouster of the elected government was a coup, saying its action was justified because fraud in a November election was not addressed, and it would hand back power after a new election.Our objectiv...

Bangladesh court sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago.Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death ht...

Petrol at Rs 99.87 in Rajasthan; LPG, ATF prices up

Petrol price on Tuesday soared to Rs 99.87 per litre in Rajasthan - the highest level India has ever seen - as fuel prices were hiked for the eighth day in a row.Petrol price was raised by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise, accordin...

Defence Minister launches e-Chhawani portal for 20 lakh citizens in Cantonment areas

Terming ease of living as the mantra of government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched e-Chhawani portal that aims to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. Residents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021