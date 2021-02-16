Left Menu

Congratulations India for beating England B: Pietersen gets cheeky

You dont pick your best team in the hardest place to WIN a Test match, you actually cannot even show emotion to it, Pietersen wrote.He also expressed his surprise at the England team managements decision to send back experienced spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali after the second match, in which he picked up eight wickets four in each innings.We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus Australia.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:36 IST
Congratulations India for beating England B: Pietersen gets cheeky

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday teased the Indian team for comprehensively beating what he called ''England B'' in the second Test in his brief but cheeky congratulatory message.

India roared back into the four-match series with a crushing 317-run victory in little over three days to restore parity after the reverse in the opener.

''Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye (Congratulations India, for beating England B'', Pietersen wrote on his twitter handle short after the home team's win. After that, the former star batsman again lashed out at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the strange move to continue its rotation policy even for such a massive series against one of the world's toughest teams its backyard. ''You don't pick your best team in the hardest place to WIN a Test match, you actually cannot even show emotion to it,'' Pietersen wrote.

He also expressed his surprise at the England team management's decision to send back experienced spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali after the second match, in which he picked up eight wickets (four in each innings).

''We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus (Australia). It changed the game of cricket in this country. Cricket goes back to terrestrial TV for this HUGE series and England don't pick their best team for it. ''Moeen Ali now going home after ONE Test. Wow,'' Pietersen wondered.

Having lost the first Test by 227 runs, India inflicted on the visitors, an embarrassing defeat in the second match to not just come back into the series in style but also put themselves in contention for a place in the inaugural World Test Champion final against New Zealand at Lord's in June.

As part of the rotation policy introduced by ECB to keep all their players in peak physical condition in the year of the T20 World Cup, England rested veteran pacer James Anderson for the second Test, despite losing Jofra Archer to elbow injury just before the game.

India were done in by Anderson's reverse swing on the fifth day of the first Test.

Among other big players, England also sent back Jos Buttler after the win in the series opener while resting off-spinner Dom Bess for the second game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit record high on COVID recovery bet

Global shares hit record highs on Tuesday and were on track for their longest winning streak in 17 years as investors bet the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would lead to a durable economic recovery and draw a line under a year of lockdowns.T...

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in...

Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation, medical authorities said on Tuesday. Guineas ministry of heal...

Left wing student group protests against Disha Ravi's arrest

The Left-wing All India Students Association AISA staged a protest at the Delhi Police headquarters here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bangalore-based environment activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case.The members of AISA from Jawaharla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021