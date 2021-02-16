Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

France's Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Head coach Fabian Galthie returned a negative COVID-19 result but will be re-tested later on Tuesday. The federation did not say where the squad is isolating.

It said in its statement that additional tests will be conducted at the National Rugby Centre on Wednesday, with more tests to be conducted on Friday and one more round of testing at the national centre on Sunday. France, who are leading the Six Nations standings with nine points after two wins from two games, are due to face Scotland on Feb. 28.

The 31-member squad for the Scotland game will be announced on Wednesday.

