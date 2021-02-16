Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: It was about varying your speed and I kept doing it, says Axar

After taking a five-wicket haul in his debut Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India all-rounder Axar Patel said that variation in speed helped him to get better of English batters on the spin-heavy pitch.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:18 IST
Ind vs Eng: It was about varying your speed and I kept doing it, says Axar
India all-rounder Axar Patel (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After taking a five-wicket haul in his debut Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India all-rounder Axar Patel said that variation in speed helped him to get better of English batters on the spin-heavy pitch. Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings. Patel returned with the figures of 5-60 during England's second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.

Patel bagged a total of seven wickets in the game including two scalps in the first innings. "It was a good experience, to get a five-wicket haul on debut is special. As Kuldeep said, there was much happening on the pitch. It was about varying your speed and I just kept doing it. Forced the batsman to make mistakes. On the first day itself, it was turning. So, we bowled tight lines and got the rewards," Patel told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the second Test.

Ashwin took an eight-wicket haul in the second Test, along with his 106-run knock in the second innings as India registered an emphatic 317-run win on Tuesday. India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1. India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series.

The victory has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship. England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021