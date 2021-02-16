Left Menu

Indian women's team to face Serbia in first of 3 FIFA friendlies

The Indian women's team is all set to kick-off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup with three international friendly matches in Alanya, Turkey where in the first of these three matches, it will square-off against Serbia on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:47 IST
Indian women's team to face Serbia in first of 3 FIFA friendlies
Indian women's football team players (Photo/ AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's team is all set to kick-off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup with three international friendly matches in Alanya, Turkey where in the first of these three matches, it will square-off against Serbia on Wednesday. Coached by Maymol Rocky, the team has had a two-month training camp in Goa, before setting sail for Turkey -- where midfielder Sangita Basfore will be leading the side.

The head coach believes that two months in the camp has given the coaching staff a good opportunity to assess the players. "We've had a good couple of months of camp in Goa, where we have had the opportunity to assess all the girls," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Maymol as saying.

After a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the players are all raring to go, and the prospect of returning to international football is something that has induced excitement amongst everyone. "Serbia are a strong side, and we will have to be at our best to get the desired result against them. All my players are really excited to be playing international football once again. They are all pumped ahead of this game," stated Maymol.

Defender Ashalata Devi echoed these emotions, expressing how happy she is, to be back donning the blue jersey once again. "I am very happy that the team is once again preparing for International football. It's an altogether different feeling, really, to represent your country, and anticipation is running high in the camp. Everyone is really excited," said Ashalata.

After the game against Serbia, the Indian women's team is set to face Russia (February 19) and Ukraine (February 23). Ashalata feels that facing such strong European sides will "act as a good preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the preparation for which has already begun." "Serbia are an equipped side. It will be good to test ourselves against them in our first match. These matches are extremely important for us. We are preparing for the AFC Asian Cup India 2022 and such matches will make us stronger and confident. Serbia are a quality side and it will be good to play against teams of a certain level," she stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's economic indicators improving: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistans economic indicators were slowly improving, banking on foreign reserves and exports, despite the severe challenge posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.Khan was addressing a felicitation meeting,...

Gehlot congrats Punjab CM over landslide win in municipal polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday congratulated his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders for victory in municipal corporation elections. Congratulations to CM Capt Amarinder Singh ji, Punjab PCC and ...

SP protests against Centre's farm laws outside UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building against the Centres farm before the beginning of the states Budget session.Raising slogans against the government and in favour of farmers,...

Why is Maha govt allowing gatherings by MVA allies? Fadnavis

Maharashtra opposition leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment is adopting different yardsticks on adherence toCOVID-19 protocols and sought to know why it is allowinggatherings by ruling allies.The BJP lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021