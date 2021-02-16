Rugby-Harlequins lighting the way in fight against COVID-19

English Premiership side Harlequins have said they will make use of new disinfection lighting technology at the Twickenham Stoop to help limit the spread of COVID-19, making them the first professional sports club in Britain to do so. Harlequins have joined forces with lighting company Signify to fit 11 UV-C disinfection units in the Honours Bar, which is currently serving as the dressing room for the home team.

"We are proud to be the first professional sports team in the UK to use UV-C disinfection lighting technology, and we expect to see it widely utilised in future across the sports and events industry," Harlequins chief Laurie Dalrymple said. UV-C, is a method of disinfection used to prevent the spread of diseases by disinfecting air, water and surfaces although not the human skin directly.

"We're very proud to support the club's objective to offer players and supporters the best protection," said Andy Gowen, Director Public and Sports Lighting at Signify. Games in England's top-league are being played without spectators in attendance due to the pandemic. The season has been severely impacted by outbreaks within squads, with several matches cancelled.

Harlequins are fourth in the standings with 28 points from nine games.

