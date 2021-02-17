Left Menu

Cricket-India get Umesh boost for last two tests against England

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:39 IST
Seamer Umesh Yadav is set to reinforce India's pace attack in the final two tests against England after being recalled on Wednesday. The 33-year-old had suffered a calf injury in Australia which kept him out of the first two tests against England in Chennai.

"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released..." the Indian cricket board said in a statement. Seamer Mohammed Shami (arm) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (thumb) continue to be out of action after failing to recover from injuries suffered in Australia.

Opener Shubman Gill, who suffered a blow to his forearm in the second test against England, retained his place in the squad. India have two standby options in Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul should Rohit Sharma need a new opening partner.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who played the opening test against England, has been released from the squad. India won the second match in Chennai to level the four-test series.

Ahmedabad hosts the third test, a day-night contest, from Feb. 24. India need to win the series by any margin to make the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in June.

Joe Root's England, on the other hand, need to win both the matches in Ahmedabad to reach the final on home soil. India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav (subject to fitness)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

