RoundGlass Punjab FC aim to consolidate top spot with win over Real Kashmir FC

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:25 IST
RoundGlass Punjab will look to extend their slender solitary point lead when the Curtis Fleming-coached side clashes against second-placed Real Kashmir FC in the I-League encounter here on Thursday.

RoundGlass Punjab extended their winning run of games to three by beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their last match. The win made them the first team to replace Churchill Brothers on the top of the I-League with 14 points out of 8 matches. Curtis Fleming's side plays its second-last game before the league heads into the second stage, and a win could extend its lead to 4 points over Kashmir, who still have a game in hand.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match press meet, coach Curtis Fleming said, ''I don't think there has been any extra pressure. It’s been the same pressure from the start of the season — to see how we would perform in our first season as a professional team.'' Fleming said that he considers Real Kashmir as favourites to win the title. ''I rate Real Kashmir really high. He (David Robertson) has been there for three seasons, and are favourites to win the I-League. People say they play long, but when you have Dipanda Dicka, Lukman, and Farooq. These are not long ball players. They are really good footballers and hard to defend against,'' he added.

Forward Sumeet Passi returned from his injury to make his first appearance in the last game and said,''It was really good to play after a month of sitting out. I thank the trainers and physios for bringing me back in shape. The whole team is very positive. All of us are enjoying the practice sessions and games, and look to build on this momentum.'' PTI KHS KHS ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

