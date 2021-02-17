Left Menu

Soccer-All Premier League games to be aired live in UK until fans return

"All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters." The league added that live broadcast arrangements would be reviewed after consultations with clubs when the government makes a decision on the return of fans to stadiums.

All Premier League fixtures will continue to be available on live television in the United Kingdom until fans are allowed to return to stadiums, England's top flight league announced on Wednesday. Matches have been held behind closed doors since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic although fans were allowed in limited numbers for a brief period before the country went into lockdown again to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"This arrangement will be extended until government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums," the league said in a statement. "All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters."

The league added that live broadcast arrangements would be reviewed after consultations with clubs when the government makes a decision on the return of fans to stadiums.

