Ind vs Eng: Wood, Bairstow join visitors squad ahead of third Test

England pacer Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday joined the squad in Chennai ahead of the third Test against India. The duo were named for the last two Tests of the four-match series. The third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad.

"The pair have rejoined the England men's cricket team after time at home," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said. The pair also attended "their first training session after coming out of quarantine". India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England after an emphatic 317-run win in the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a thrilling cameo in the second Test, will return home for a break as England named a 17-strong squad for the third Test against India on Tuesday. England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)