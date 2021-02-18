Left Menu

NHL-Capitals' Lundqvist 'looking great' six weeks after heart surgery

The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals last October, previously announced he would sit out the entire NHL season due to a heart condition. "The checkup with the doctor this morning reaffirmed what I've been feeling last few weeks, everything looking great," Lundqvist wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:32 IST
NHL-Capitals' Lundqvist 'looking great' six weeks after heart surgery
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist said on Wednesday his recovery from open heart surgery six weeks ago is going well and that he even felt good enough to go for a run. The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals last October, previously announced he would sit out the entire NHL season due to a heart condition.

"The checkup with the doctor this morning reaffirmed what I've been feeling last few weeks, everything looking great," Lundqvist wrote on Twitter. "It energized me so much I had to go out for a run (FYI, I'm not a runner) Today is a good day!" The Rangers bought out the final year of Lundqvist's contract in September, ending the Swede's 15-season run as the face of the NHL's most valuable franchise.

Lundqvist holds more than 50 Rangers franchise records, including the all-time mark for wins, appearances by a keeper, shutouts, playoff appearances and playoff wins. Known as "The King", Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender for the 2011-12 season and was a finalist for the award in four other years.

Lundqvist, who helped Sweden claim the Olympic gold medal in 2006, has earned more career NHL wins (459) than any other non-North American born goalkeeper and reached the 400-win mark faster than any other in his position. Lundqvist's playing time with the Rangers decreased last season with the emergence of then-rookie Igor Shesterkin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Incs Google to pay the countrys news publishers f...

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021