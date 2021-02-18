Left Menu

Soccer-Pirlo rues Juve handing Porto goal on silver platter

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao oversaw an impressive defensive display from his side, despite Chiesa’s goal ending a run of five consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League. But the manager will not send his team to Italy simply to hold onto their slender advantage in the second leg in Turin on March 9.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:58 IST
Soccer-Pirlo rues Juve handing Porto goal on silver platter

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo was left frustrated that his side gifted Porto an early lead as the Italian champions fell to a 2-1 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first-leg match on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi put the Portuguese side in front after 63 seconds when Rodrigo Bentancur misjudged a back pass to set up the striker for a simple finish from close range.

"We prepared for the game well, differently from how it was during the match," Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia. "That wasn’t the attitude that we wanted to impose, but when you go down a goal after a minute it gets harder.

"We knew that they close up the spaces very well, it was the match that they wanted to play, and we handed it to them on a silver platter." Moussa Marega added a second for the hosts 23 seconds into the second half before Federico Chiesa struck late to earn Juventus a precious away goal, but it was a disappointing performance from the Italian champions.

"The approach went wrong after the first minute. When you concede a goal like that it’s normal that you get a little afraid, you lose the confidence that you should never lack in a last-16 tie," Pirlo added. Porto coach Sergio Conceicao oversaw an impressive defensive display from his side, despite Chiesa’s goal ending a run of five consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League.

But the manager will not send his team to Italy simply to hold onto their slender advantage in the second leg in Turin on March 9. "We need to be rigorous defensively, it’ll be a different game," Conceicao said.

"Juve need to perform a comeback, but that doesn’t mean we will go there just to defend. We’ll see who will play, if the characteristics of the players are different."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier

China reported 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases on Feb. 17, official data showed on Thursday, up from seven a day earlier but once again there were no locally transmitted infections.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all ...

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

Boeing Co issued a technical bulletin to airlines reminding them to ensure pilots closely monitor the airplanes state and flight path to prevent a loss of control in flight, according to a document seen by Reuters.The bulletin, dated Feb. 1...

The GameStop testimonies: Key quotes

Ahead of a grilling by lawmakers over the frenzied trading in retailer GameStop, Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Gabriel Plotkin, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev and Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, laid...

Democratic drive for Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could leave progressive priorities behind

President Joe Bidens fellow Democrats drive to hustle his 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through the U.S. Congress could leave some priorities of the partys progressive wing, including a 15-per-hour minimum wage, in the dust.As Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021