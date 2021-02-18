Tennis-Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by knocking her out of the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

Osaka beat the American 6-3 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final and will play either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova for the title.

