Tennis-Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by knocking her out of the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

Osaka beat the American 6-3 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final and will play either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova for the title.

