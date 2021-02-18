Tennis-Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Tennis-Osaka ends Williams' bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam titleReuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:08 IST
Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by knocking her out of the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.
Osaka beat the American 6-3 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena to reach the final and will play either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova for the title.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
